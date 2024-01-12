‘Thank you for the memories': Patriots fan reflects on correspondence with Belichick

Fans all over New England are saying goodbye to Bill Belichick after learning his historic tenure as the Patriots' head coach had come to an end.

That includes one woman in Milford, Massachusetts, who corresponded with Belichick by mail.

Beth Rayner-Zyskowski, a lifelong Patriots fan, heard back from the coach after she offered her condolences following the death of Belichick's father.

"Dear Beth," she read from the letter. "I just wanted to let you know that I received your message of condolence and appreciate your kindness very much. The outpouring of support from people such as you has been a source of comfort for my entire family. It reminds me of how fortunate I am to connect with such great fans."

Reading the words brought back a flood of emotions for Rayner-Zyskowski.

"Sad for him all over again that he lost his dad. Sad that we've lost him," she said. "Every time I have written to him, he has been gracious enough to reply."

She says her fascination with the Patriots began when she was just a child. At 10 years old, a crush on quarterback Jim Plunkett inspired her to send him a note.

"That started my history of writing to players," Rayner-Zyskowski said.

But it was Belichick who eventually led New England to its first Super Bowl. And from then on, she says she wrote to him after every single season.

"The man made our dreams come true. Thank you, Bill Belichick," she said. "And then he did it five more times."

She says she'll cherish her Patriots pen pal forever.

With the Belichick era coming to a close after nearly a quarter of a century, Rayner-Zyskowski she has one last message for the coach.

"I would like to say thank you," she said. "Thank you for the memories. Thank you for the rings and the trophies. Thank you for making our dreams come true. And all the best."