Tokyo Updates: USA Medal Count at 38, Track and Field Competition Kicks Off

The sun is rising on the seventh day of the Tokyo Olympics, and Team USA will be busy trying to add to its medal count in several swimming finals while track and field kicks off.

Tune in to NBC's primetime coverage, and check back here for live updates on all that's happening in Tokyo on Day 7:

Team USA Enters Day 7 With 38 Olympic Medals

As the seventh day of competition begins in Tokyo, the United States medal count stands at 38.

Team USA has earned 14 gold, 14 silver and 10 bronze medals at the 2020 Olympics. Behind them sits China with 31 total medals, the ROC with 28, Japan with 25 and Australia with 20.

Track and Field Competition to Begin In Tokyo

Olympic track and field is kicking off at the Tokyo Games, with several qualifying rounds set to get underway tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

There will be plenty to watch tonight, including both the women's 100m and 800m, along with qualification for the men's discus and men's high jump.

The first track and field medal to be awarded is the men’s 10,000m final on Friday.

Someone Not Named Michael Phelps Will Win Men's 200m IM for First Time Since 2000

The gold medal winner of the men's 200m individual medley for the past four Summer Olympics has been Michael Phelps … but that all changes on Thursday night.

For the first time since the 2000 Sydney Olympics, someone else will stand at the top of the men's 200m IM podium.

The final is at 10:16 p.m. ET, and American Michael Andrew has a chance to take over the throne after finishing second during the semifinal heat on Wednesday.