beach volleyball

USA Beach Volleyball To Begin Elimination Matches In Quest For Gold

American men and women beach volleyball teams qualified for the Olympic knockout stage

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

As the men's and women's beach volleyball knockout stages begin, Team USA is front and center fighting for more gold medals to bring home from Tokyo.

The American women were dominant in group play, with both U.S. teams going 3-0. Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil will face Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson on Saturday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

April Ross and Alix Klineman will face Cuba's Lidy Echevarria and Leila Martinez on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The two American women's teams wouldn't face each other until the gold medal match, meaning Team USA could earn gold and silver in the women's tournament.

On the men's side, both USA duos went 2-1 in group play to qualify for the knockout stage. Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena will battle Germans Clemens Wickler and Julius Thole in the Round of 16 at midnight ET on Sunday morning (Aug. 1).

Tokyo Olympics

Watch all the action from the Tokyo Olympics live on NBC

Katie Ledecky 3 hours ago

Katie Ledecky Plans To Return For 2024 Olympics, Shot At History

Mens basketball 7 hours ago

US Men's Basketball Routs Czech Republic as Kevin Durant Makes History

Tri Bourne and Jake Gibb will also represent the U.S. when they face Qatar's Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse on Monday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m. ET.

If both U.S. teams win in the Round of 16 and quarterfinal, they would face each other in the semifinal, which means Team USA could take home two medals.

This article tagged under:

beach volleyballTeam USAU.S. Olympic Team
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us