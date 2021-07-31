USA Beach Volleyball To Begin Elimination Matches In Quest For Gold

As the men's and women's beach volleyball knockout stages begin, Team USA is front and center fighting for more gold medals to bring home from Tokyo.

The American women were dominant in group play, with both U.S. teams going 3-0. Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil will face Canada's Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson on Saturday, July 31, at 8 p.m. ET.

April Ross and Alix Klineman will face Cuba's Lidy Echevarria and Leila Martinez on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

The two American women's teams wouldn't face each other until the gold medal match, meaning Team USA could earn gold and silver in the women's tournament.

Women's Round of 16 schedule is out!



🏐 Sponcil/Claes play Brandie/Bansley 🇨🇦 at 5 pm PT Saturday, July 31

🏐 Klineman/Ross play a TBD Lucky loser qualifier at 5 pm PT Monday, Aug 1



Men's schedules coming shortly pic.twitter.com/4vHVpVYKxA — USAV Beach (@USAVBeach) July 31, 2021

On the men's side, both USA duos went 2-1 in group play to qualify for the knockout stage. Americans Phil Dalhausser and Nick Lucena will battle Germans Clemens Wickler and Julius Thole in the Round of 16 at midnight ET on Sunday morning (Aug. 1).

Tri Bourne and Jake Gibb will also represent the U.S. when they face Qatar's Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younousse on Monday, Aug. 2, at 9 a.m. ET.

If both U.S. teams win in the Round of 16 and quarterfinal, they would face each other in the semifinal, which means Team USA could take home two medals.