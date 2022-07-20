Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw thought he was done answering questions from the media after starting his first career MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. Then a 10-year-old boy walked to the front of the podium.

Blake Grice, from Denver, Colorado had been waiting patiently to ask Kershaw a question for the duration of the press conference. Harnessing the courage, he spoke to the nine-time All Star.

Blake overcame his nervousness and spoke to Kershaw in front of a crowded room of reporters and photographers. He didn't have a question, he just wanted to tell Kershaw something.

NBC LA sports reporter Michael J. Duarte captured the moment on video:

"I want to quickly tell you a story," Blake began. "My grandpa loved you. He watched the 1988 World Series. He wanted to meet you and Vin Scully one day. So this moment is important for me, because I'm meeting you for him. He was from Redondo Beach and a little while ago he died from brain cancer."

Blake began to cry and Kershaw got up from his seat behind the podium and gave the 10-year-old hug.

"Come here, dude," said Kershaw. "It's great to meet you. That took a lot of courage to tell me that. Great to meet you. Your grandad sounded like an awesome guy. Thanks for coming up."

Blake's grandfather was Graham George Grice. He passed away back in December of 2014 after a 30-year battle with brain cancer. He had won the battle against the insidious disease many times before, and after his fifth battle, he made a list of everything he wanted to do. The list included traveling to Yellowstone national park and the Grand Canyon, as well as meeting Dodgers' Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully and his favorite player, Clayton Kershaw.

Unfortunately, Graham did not get the chance to cross those moments off his bucket list. Instead, young Blake has vowed to experience them for him.

Thanks to the MLB, Blake, his father, Barrie, and his older brother who has Autism traveled from Denver to Los Angeles for the 92nd annual MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium.

After an amazing weekend of All Star events, Blake finally got his chance to meet Kershaw on Tuesday.

“It’s really hard for me because he’s not here to do that and be with us when we just met Kershaw,” said Blake. “This is a special moment for me. It felt really good to accomplish something my Papi wanted. We're still trying to accomplish everything on his bucket list. I just met Kershaw, so that's one thing checked off."

Michael J. Duarte/NBCLA

Blake spoke exclusively with NBC LA and said his dream is to be a member of the sports media one day and he has his own YouTube channel to practice.

Blake's father, Barrie, said that when his son was born, he almost didn't make it. He was in an incubator and had to stay in the NICU ward of the hospital for over a month after birth before he was finally able to come home with his family. Barrie called his son a "miracle," and that it would be another miracle if he was able to meet Vin Scully.

Well, NBC LA reached out to Scully and let his family know of Blake and his grandfather's story. Hopefully, if he's feeling up to it, a meeting will happen soon and young Blake will be able to check off another moment on his grandfather's bucket list.

Michael J. Duarte/NBCLA

Blake said he was "out to change the world for the better," and there's no doubt he's doing that now.