What Is the Super Bowl LVII Spread? Eagles Remain Slight Favorites Over Chiefs

Eagles remain Super Bowl LVII favorites but not by much originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP might be even between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes but bookmakers maintain that the Eagles are slightly better than the Chiefs with a little more than a week before the biggest football contest of the year is played in Arizona.

The Super Bowl point spread over at PointsBet has Philadelphia as 1.5-point favorites over Kansas City in a matchup that pits the top seeds in the NFC and AFC against one another with plenty of storylines and history to parse through before kickoff.

The only storylines and history bettors care about, of course, pertain to numbers and line movements. And as of Friday, the line movement around the Super Bowl point spread has remained relatively flat.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

A half point here, a half point there -- what does it matter? Let's take a look and examine where the Super Bowl odds in 2023 stand:

Which team is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII?

The Eagles are slight 1.5-point favorites, and are one of five NFL teams to enter the big game as less than two-point favorites.

The point spread might increase to two points or higher before kick-off which would help back Philadelphia off this block of being a short Super Bowl favorite. Currently, the line is shaded -115 to the Eagles' spread which means you'd have to bet $115 to win $100 on the point spread.

Who will win the 2023 Super Bowl?

Philadelphia is the favorite to win the Super Bowl straight up this year. There hasn't been a ton of movement on the moneyline but it is worth reporting that the Eagles have gone from -130 to -120 over the course of five days.

A bettor would have to place a $120 wager to win back $100 on the Birds in 2023.

Public betting still has yet to shape up the Super Bowl line so it remains to be seen what the Eagles will close at on the moneyline.

How many points are expected to be scored in this year's Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl point total has moved between 49 and 51 points since opening on Sunday night. On PointsBet, the total is set at 50.5 with each team lined to score between two and three touchdowns in the contest.

Bettors' interest in scoring could place an over 2.5 touchdown bet on either Philadelphia or Kansas City. Conversely, if you think it will be a game dominated by defense you can bet under 2.5 touchdowns scored for either team.

What are Super Bowl props?

Prop betting in the Super Bowl has become increasingly popular. Bettors can wager on anything from the color of the Gatorade poured on the winning couch to the yardage of the shortest and longest touchdowns scored in the event.

Sound like fun? Good, because there are few Super Bowl prop bets already available on PointsBet for Super Bowl LVII.

Will any offensive lineman score a touchdown in the Super Bowl?

You read the above correctly. And yes, betting in the affirmative here pays out quite substantially.

The "Yes" on an offensive lineman to score a TD in the Super Bowl is +3300. The "No" is -100000 so don't go getting any ideas for a quick cash infusion -- the bookmakers are saying this ain't happening!

What will the longest touchdown in Super Bowl LVII be?

That would be 41.5 yards. Any takers on the over or the under here?

Yeah, didn't think so. Tough one to make a call on. If Mecole Hardman were playing for Kansas City, the thought of a kick return TD on special teams would be more plausible. As it stands now the best chance of this hitting is a huge pass play to A.J. Brown.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is leaving the Kansas City Chiefs secondary up at night ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here are five facts to know about Philadelphia’s top pass catcher.

How long will the shortest Super Bowl touchdown be in 2023?

This one can be set like a clock. It's always one-and-a-half yards. The over is juiced +150 in an effort to entice bettors but the safer choice is to go with a Jalen Hurts one-yard sneak which would cash the -200 under prop here.

What color of Gatorade will be poured on the Super Bowl-winning coach?

Glad you asked. It'll be orange ... or perhaps yellow.

OK, so nobody really knows but those are the two clubhouse favorites. Let's take a deeper look at the Gatorade color odds for Super Bowl LVII:

Orange, +300

Yellow, +350

Blue, +375

Clear, +400

Red, +500

Purple, +800

Please note there is no option to bet "green." Mhm, wonder what that is about.

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.