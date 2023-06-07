Who has won the most Stanley Cups? Here's a full list of every NHL champion

The 2023 Stanley Cup Final is in full swing.

Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights are battling Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers, with both teams seeking their first ever championship.

With the series underway, it's a good time to look back at some NHL history. Including the Golden Knights and Panthers, 12 of the 32 NHL franchises have yet to win a Stanley Cup.

Here's a full breakdown of the all-time Stanley Cup winners:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Stanley Cup winners by year

Here's a year-by-year look at the Stanley Cup winners, dating all the way back to 1927:

2022: Colorado Avalanche

2021: Tampa Bay Lightning

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning

2019: St. Louis Blues

2018: Washington Capitals

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins

2015: Chicago Blackhawks

2014: Los Angeles Kings

2013: Chicago Blackhawks

2012: Los Angeles Kings

2011: Boston Bruins

2010: Chicago Blackhawks

2009: Pittsburgh Penguins

2008: Detroit Red Wings

2007: Anaheim Ducks

2006: Carolina Hurricanes

2005: Lockout, no Stanley Cup held

2004: Tampa Bay Lightning

2003: New Jersey Devils

2002: Detroit Red Wings

2001: Colorado Avalanche

2000: New Jersey Devils

1999: Dallas Stars

1998: Detroit Red Wings

1997: Detroit Red Wings

1996: Colorado Avalanche

1995: New Jersey Devils

1994: New York Rangers

1993: Montreal Canadiens

1992: Pittsburgh Penguins

1991: Pittsburgh Penguins

1990: Edmonton Oilers

1989: Calgary Flames

1988: Edmonton Oilers

1987: Edmonton Oilers

1986: Montreal Canadiens

1985: Edmonton Oilers

1984: Edmonton Oilers

1983: New York Islanders

1982: New York Islanders

1981: New York Islanders

1980: New York Islanders

1979: Montreal Canadiens

1978: Montreal Canadiens

1977: Montreal Canadiens

1976: Montreal Canadiens

1975: Philadelphia Flyers

1974: Philadelphia Flyers

1973: Montreal Canadiens

1972: Boston Bruins

1971: Montreal Canadiens

1970: Boston Bruins

1969: Montreal Canadiens

1968: Montreal Canadiens

1967: Toronto Maple Leafs

1966: Montreal Canadiens

1965: Montreal Canadiens

1964: Toronto Maple Leafs

1963: Toronto Maple Leafs

1962: Toronto Maple Leafs

1961: Chicago Black Hawks

1960: Montreal Canadiens

1959: Montreal Canadiens

1958: Montreal Canadiens

1957: Montreal Canadiens

1956: Montreal Canadiens

1955: Detroit Red Wings

1954: Detroit Red Wings

1953: Montreal Canadiens

1952: Detroit Red Wings

1951: Toronto Maple Leafs

1950: Detroit Red Wings

1949: Toronto Maple Leafs

1948: Toronto Maple Leafs

1947: Toronto Maple Leafs

1946: Montreal Canadiens

1945: Toronto Maple Leafs

1944: Montreal Canadiens

1943: Detroit Red Wings

1942: Toronto Maple Leafs

1941: Boston Bruins

1940: New York Rangers

1939: Boston Bruins

1938: Chicago Black Hawks

1937: Detroit Red Wings

1936: Detroit Red Wings

1935: Montreal Maroons

1934: Chicago Black Hawks

1933: New York Rangers

1932: Toronto Maple Leafs

1931: Montreal Canadiens

1930: Montreal Canadiens

1929: Boston Bruins

1928: New York Rangers

1927: Ottawa Senators

Who has won the Stanley Cup the most?

Here's a full list of how many Stanley Cup titles each active franchise has:

1. Montreal Canadiens: 24

2. Toronto Maple Leafs: 13

3. Detroit Red Wings: 11

T-4. Boston Bruins: 6

T-4. Chicago Blackhawks: 6

T-6. Edmonton Oilers: 5

T-6. Pittsburgh Penguins: 5

T-8. New York Islanders: 4

T-8. New York Rangers: 4

T-10. Colorado Avalanche: 3

T-10. New Jersey Devils: 3

T-10. Tampa Bay Lightning: 3

T-13. Los Angeles Kings: 2

T-13. Philadelphia Flyers: 2

T-15. Dallas Stars: 1

T-15. St. Louis Blues: 1

T-15. Carolina Hurricanes: 1

T-15. Anaheim Ducks: 1

T-15. Washington Capitals: 1

T-15. Calgary Flames: 1

Who has won the Stanley Cup in the last 10 years?

In the last 10 years, several teams have dominated the NHL.

The Tampa Bay Lightning lead all teams with four Stanley Cup appearances since 2013, winning twice. The Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins have two wins apiece without any losses.

Here's the full breakdown over the last 10 years:

2022: Colorado Avalanche 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

2021: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Montreal Canadiens 1

2020: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Dallas Stars 2

2019: St. Louis Blues 4, Boston Bruins 3

2018: Washington Capitals 4, Vegas Golden Knights 1

2017: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Nashville Predators 2

2016: Pittsburgh Penguins 4, San Jose Sharks 2

2015: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

2014: Los Angeles Kings 4, New York Rangers 2

2013: Chicago Blackhawks 4, Boston Bruins 2

Who has never won a Stanley Cup?

Twelve of the 32 teams have never won a Stanley Cup.

Here's the full list with their Stanley Cup Final record: