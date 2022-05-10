NBA Draft

Who Is Participating in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine? Full List Revealed

By Logan Reardon

NBA teams have homework to do before next month’s draft, and now they have some subjects to study.

The league revealed a list of 76 players on Tuesday who will participate in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, which will be held in Chicago from May 16-22.

Over the course of the event, teams will interview prospects and watch the future pros participate in scrimmages and various drills. Prospects can pick and choose which scrimmages and drills to participate in, depending on their current draft stock.

Some of the top prospects in the draft are set to attend the combine, including Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren. Other players from college, the NBA G League and overseas leagues will also participate.

Here’s the full list of prospects who will be in Chicago next week (sorted alphabetically):

  1. Ochai Agbaji, G/F, Kansas
  2. Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, Milwaukee
  3. Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
  4. Dominick Barlow, F, Overtime Elite
  5. MarJon Beauchamp, G/F, G League Ignite
  6. Hugo Besson, G, Australia
  7. Malaki Branham, G/F, Ohio State
  8. Christian Braun, G/F, Kansas
  9. Kendall Brown, F, Baylor
  10. John Butler Jr., F/C, Florida State
  11. Julian Champagnie, G/F, St. John’s
  12. Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee
  13. Max Christie, G, Michigan State
  14. Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois
  15. Dyson Daniels, G, G League Ignite
  16. Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin
  17. JD Davison, G, Alabama
  18. Moussa Diabate, F, Michigan
  19. Ousmane Dieng, F, Australia
  20. Khalifa Diop, C, Spain
  21. Jalen Duren, C, Memphis
  22. Tari Eason, F, LSU
  23. Keon Ellis, G, Alabama
  24. Michael Foster, F, G League Ignite
  25. Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova
  26. AJ Griffin, F, Duke
  27. Jaden Hardy, G, G League Ignite
  28. Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers
  29. Chet Holmgren, C, Gonzaga
  30. Harrison Ingram, F, Stanford
  31. Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue
  32. Trayce Jackson-Davis, F, Indiana
  33. Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia
  34. Johnny Juzang, G/F, UCLA
  35. Ismael Kamagate, C, France
  36. Trevor Keels, G, Duke
  37. Walker Kessler, C, Auburn
  38. Christian Koloko, C, Arizona
  39. Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest
  40. Justin Lewis, F, Marquette
  41. E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State
  42. Bennedict Mathurin, G/F, Arizona
  43. Matthew Mayer, F, Baylor
  44. Bryce McGowens, G, Nebraska
  45. Leonard Miller, F, Canada
  46. Josh Minott, F, Memphis
  47. Aminu Mohammed, G/F, Georgetown
  48. Iverson Molinar, G, Mississippi State
  49. Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite
  50. Wendell Moore, F, Duke
  51. Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
  52. Andrew Nembhard, G, Gonzaga
  53. Scotty Pippen Jr., G, Vanderbilt
  54. Gabriele Procida, G/F, Italy
  55. Orlando Robinson, F/C, Fresno State
  56. David Roddy, F, Colorado State
  57. Ryan Rollins, G, Toledo
  58. Dereon Seabron, G/F, NC State
  59. Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky
  60. Jabari Smith, F, Auburn
  61. Terquavion Smith, G, NC State
  62. Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor
  63. Matteo Spagnolo, G, Italy
  64. Julian Strawther, G/F, Gonzaga
  65. Dalen Terry, G, Arizona
  66. Drew Timme, F, Gonzaga
  67. Jabari Walker, F, Colorado
  68. TyTy Washington Jr., G, Kentucky
  69. Peyton Watson, G/F, UCLA
  70. Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame
  71. Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest
  72. Jalen Williams, G, Santa Clara
  73. Jaylin Williams, F/C, Arkansas
  74. Mark Williams, C, Duke
  75. Trevion Williams, F/C, Purdue
  76. Fanbo Zeng, F, G League Ignite
