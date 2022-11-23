Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0

The kids truly are alright.

Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days.

Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the world's largest stage.

Gavi made history from the opening kickoff when he and 19-year-old teammate Pedri became the first pair of teenagersto start for a European team in the World Cup since 1962. They both made an immediate impact and were instrumental in Spain taking a 4-0 lead through the opening minutes of the second half.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The young midfielder, however, finally got a breakthrough of his own in the 74th minute when teammate Alvaro Morata -- who had replaced Pedri earlier in the day -- sent a through ball to the top of the box. Gavi wasted no time, striking the ball with the outside of his foot as it ricochet off the right post.

https://telemundohouston.com/video-layout/amp_video/?noid=1:3:2170396&videoID=2121905219528&origin=telemundohouston.com&fullWidth=y&turl=&ourl=&lp=5&fullWidth=y&random=scsqjx&callletters=ktmd&embedded=true

Spanish teammates, Costa Rican defenders and fans around the world were just left to watch in amazement of the young star.