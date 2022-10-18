Yankees vs Guardians in Do-or-Die Game 5; Here's Updated Schedule, Watch Guide

One team was supposed to go home Monday night. Instead, both teams did -- and so did their fans, thanks to weather.

The Yankees' highly-anticipated Game 5 American League Division Series matchup got rained out Monday and is now set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday. The game will air on TBS and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 and ESPN Radio.

It comes after a rough Monday that saw fans wait roughly three hours in increasingly damp conditions before the MLB opted to push the game a day. Tickets purchased for Monday's game are valid for Tuesday's game, but no refunds or exchanges are available because of MLB policy, meaning if you can't make the rescheduled contest you're out of luck.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Tuesday's weather will be blustery and chilly, but it should stay sunny all day -- so no more rain delays are forecast.

The Yankees and Guardians are tied up 2-2 in the series. Whoever wins Tuesday will travel to Houston to take on the Astros in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series. The winner of that tilt goes to the World Series.