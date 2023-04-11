The 2023 NFL season is still five months away, but it's time to start preparing.

On Tuesday, YouTube announced the pricing for NFL Sunday Ticket -- a package that allows fans to watch all of the games outside of their local television market on game days.

Here's a look at the cost breakdown:

YouTube TV subscribers $349 for the entire regular season ($249 if you buy before June 6) $389 for the entire regular season and RedZone ($289 if you buy before June 6)

Non-YouTube TV subscribers $449 for the entire regular season ($349 if you buy before June 6) $489 for the entire regular season and RedZone ($389 if you buy before June 6)



DirectTV had been the home of NFL Sunday Ticket since 1994 before YouTube struck a seven-year deal with the league last December.

DirectTV charged users $300 for Sunday Ticket last year without needing any other subscriptions, but adding RedZone was an extra $100 (rather than $40 this year). YouTube TV costs $72.99 per month.

Shortly after the announcement, fans took to social media to express some displeasure with the details of the deal.

I guess I won’t be getting NFL Sunday ticket on YouTube TV. Ridiculous prices man. — Dustin (@DK8__) April 11, 2023

All you need to have as an NFL fan in the year 2023 is YouTube TV NFL package, ESPN+, Amazon Prime, CBS, FOX, ABC and NBC — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 11, 2023

So in order to watch the NFL, you must be…



-Amazon Prime member $140/yr



-YouTube tv sub $70/mth plus $350 for Sunday ticket



-pay $450 if not a YT sub



I see why the salary cap keeps rising with TV deals 😡



Football watching is becoming like golf playing…a rich man’s game — Shawn Williams (@5hawnWilliams) April 11, 2023

Others were upset at the lack of variety in the subscriptions. Many fans live outside of the market of their favorite team and would've been interested in just buying single games or single teams every week. That's not an option with YouTube, which has kept Sunday Ticket as an all-or-nothing product.

I can't believe how far behind the @NFL is in both streaming and apps. At this point, I think they're knowingly and willfully being horrible because people will still pay for their product.



But for the love of god, give people a single-team Sunday Ticket option. — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) April 11, 2023

Youtube had a prime opportunity to sell team-based NFL Sunday Ticket subscriptions at a lesser rate and fumbled it. — Shawn (@trilwil92) April 11, 2023

Fans still have some time to decide if they want to pay up, but it makes sense to buy before June 6 to save $100 on all the packages.