Sun trade Natisha Hiedeman to Lynx for Tiffany Mitchell, second-rounder

The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx swapped guards in a trade on Tuesday.

Natisha Hiedeman was shipped from Connecticut to Minnesota in exchange for Tiffany Mitchell and the 19th pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The Lynx selected Hiedeman with the 18th pick in the 2019 draft but subsequently traded her to the Sun, where she spent the first five seasons of her WNBA career. In 150 games (80 starts) with Connecticut, the Marquette product averaged 7.4 points and 2.4 assists while shooting 40.1 percent from the floor.

“It’s never easy to part ways with someone that has been a part of your organization for as long as Natisha,” Sun general manager Darius Taylor said in the team's official statement. “We would like to thank her for her dedication and contributions on the court and in the community. We wish her success with her new organization.”

In Mitchell, the Sun get a veteran guard who's familiar with Sun head coach Stephanie White. The No. 9 pick in the 2016 draft was coached by White during her rookie season with the Indiana Fever.

Mitchell played seven seasons in Indiana before joining the Lynx in 2023. In 33 games (21 starts) last season, the former South Carolina standout averaged 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

“I was in Indiana when we drafted Tiff and it’s been fun to watch her career unfold,” White said in the team statement. “I’m excited to be on the same sideline with her again. She’s a competitor and fits the grit and toughness that permeates our franchise.”

Connecticut now owns the 10th, 19th, 22nd, and 34th picks in this year's draft.