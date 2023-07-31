Top 10 rookies in your fantasy football draft for 2023

The 2022 season showed that drafting the right rookies can propel you to a fantasy football championship.

New York Jets running back Breece Hall looked like a league-winner before going down with an ACL tear midseason. Seattle Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III proved to be a valuable pick after starter Rashaad Penny went down with an injury.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave racked up more than 1,000 yards despite inconsistent quarterback play. Jets wideout Garrett Wilson and Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens looked like stars down the stretch.

Keeping those players in mind, you shouldn't shy away from taking rookies early in your draft if they are set up for success. So here are 10 rookies you may want to target heading into the 2023 season.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts (Bye Week: 11)

Sometimes, if you don't land a Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen in the first few rounds, it's wise to wait until late in the draft to take a quarterback. Richardson is an intriguing late-round pickup with his strong arm and rushing ability. There could be some growing pains for the Florida product, but he should have a higher floor and ceiling than his rookie QB peers.

Bryce Young, QB, Carolina Panthers (Bye Week: 7)

Unsurprisingly, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft already has been named Carolina's starting quarterback. We shouldn't expect anything spectacular from Young in his first season with a lackluster Panthers offense, but he should still be a serviceable option in favorable matchups. Consider selecting Young as your bench QB.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons (Bye Week: 11)

Robinson is the prized rookie in 2023 fantasy football drafts and a popular top-five pick. The eighth overall selection in the 2023 draft is set to be a three-down back in Arthur Smith's run-heavy offense and can win fantasy weeks both as a runner and a receiver. He has league-winner written all over him.

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions (Bye Week: 9)

Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft, is a speedy running back who also thrives in a receiving role. He'll replace D'Andre Swift, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the offseason. Veteran back David Montgomery will steal some of Gibbs' touchdowns, but the Georgia Tech product is still has great value in the third or fourth round of drafts.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Bye Week: 5)

The Seahawks selected Charbonnet with a second-round pick one year after drafting fellow RB Kenneth Walker III in the second round. Although Walker is expected to receive the bulk of the workload out of the gate, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Charbonnet on the field more as the season progresses. Charbonnet isn't the home run hitter Walker is, but he's the better receiver and a true three-down back. Between the two, we'd rather end up with Charbonnet on our roster at their current ADPs.

Jaxon Smith‑Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks (Bye Week: 5)

Just before taking Charbonnet, the Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick. Smith-Njigba was a stud at Ohio State and he should fit right into the Seattle receiving room alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. If Geno Smith performs at a level anywhere close to how he played last season, Smith-Njigba will have a chance to finish among the top rookie wideouts in fantasy production.

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens (Bye Week: 13)

Flowers, the 22nd pick in the 2023 draft, should immediately make an impact for the Ravens alongside fellow wideouts Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. The former Boston College standout could wind up being the second-most targeted pass-catcher on the team behind only tight end Mark Andrews if Beckham and Bateman can't bound back from injuries. At his current ADP of 124, Flowers is an absolute steal.

Jordan Addison, WR, Minnesota Vikings (Bye Week: 13)

Addison was selected right after Flowers with the 23rd overall pick. It's an intriguing pickup for a Vikings team that already has the best wideout in the sport, Justin Jefferson. The duo will be a blast to watch in 2023, and Addison could quickly vault into WR2 territory if all goes according to plan.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (Bye Week: 5)

With an ADP of 108, Johnston could be the steal of your draft. The TCU product joins a Chargers receiving room that was decimated by injuries last season. L.A.'s top two wideouts Mike Williams and Keenan Allen can't be counted on to stay healthy, and if they get hurt again in 2023, Johnston will be in high demand.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills (Bye Week: 13)

After Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, the tight end position is a mess in fantasy football. So why not take a chance on Kincaid around his 121 ADP? The Bills clearly have big plans for the Utah product after trading up two spots to take him in the first round. Even with fellow TE Dalton Knox still in the mix, there's plenty of value here in one of the NFL's best offenses.