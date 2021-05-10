Authorities are searching for a Texas man whose tiger was found wandering around a residential area in Houston on Sunday night.

A neighbor says families spotted the tiger lounging in the front yard a home while out on an evening walk.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Video of the encounter shows the tiger walking toward a Waller County sheriff's deputy who lives in the neighborhood.

A photo of the scene pic.twitter.com/wRZ4Bk59sY — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) May 10, 2021

When the deputy pulled out his service weapon, another man from a nearby home reportedly came out shouting, "Don't shoot!"

The deputy tells the tiger's caretaker, "Get your tiger back inside."

No shots were fired.

The big cat was later corralled back inside the home, then the caretaker rushed the tiger away in a white Jeep as police arrived, the Houston Chronicle reported.

On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department said the tiger's caretaker is out on bond as a suspect for a November 2020 murder. The man has not been identified.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

This isn't the first time a tiger has been found roaming a yard in Texas.

During the winter storm that gripped Texas in February, a "pet tiger" wearing a harness named Elsa was found in a yard in Bexar County. She was rescued and now lives at the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison in Henderson County -- about 80 miles southeast of Dallas.

A six-month-old, 60-pound pet tiger found during winter weather last week near San Antonio has a new home in Henderson County.

In February 2019 an abandoned tiger was found in a cage inside an abandoned home in Houston. The tiger was named Loki and also lives at Black Beauty Ranch.

Loki Enjoying Life at North Texas Animal Sanctuary

The Texas state director of the Humane Society of the United States says it is working to secure passage of the Big Cat Public Safety Act in Congress. It would ban the possession of big cat species like tigers and lions as pets and prohibit using them at facilities that allow public contact with big cats.