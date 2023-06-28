Where Don Sweeney finished in GM of the Year award voting

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney just barely missed out on his second career GM of the Year award.

The voting results for the 2022-23 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year were unveiled on Wednesday. Sweeney finished second in the balloting with 12 first-place votes and 83 total points. Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill earned the honor for the first time in his career, also scoring 12 first-place votes but edging Sweeney out with 91 total points.

Sweeney, who won the award in 2018-19, helped build a Bruins team that set new league records in wins (65) and points (135) en route to the Presidents' Trophy. His notable moves included hiring Jim Montgomery as head coach, trading for forward Pavel Zacha prior to the regular season, and acquiring forward Garnet Hathaway, defenseman Dmitry Orlov, and forward Tyler Bertuzzi ahead of the trade deadline. He also signed star winger David Pastrnak to an eight-year contract extension in March.

Although Sweeney won't take home the hardware, the Bruins cleaned up at the 2023 NHL Awards. Montgomery earned the Jack Adams Award, goaltender Linus Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy, and captain Patrice Bergeron earned his sixth Frank J. Selke Trophy.