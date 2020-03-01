Authorities Identify Victim in Lawrence Shooting

Luxe Life with Derek Z Feb 29

The Shulkin Wilk Group has listed 1 & 11 Kenilworth Road in Wellesley, Mass. for $11,000,000. Derek Zagami got an exclusive tour of the new 7 bedroom, 8.5 bathroom property by Traci Shulkin. The home was designed by McAlpine, one of the nation’s most respected architectural design firms. Three years went into building this custom, in-town maste...