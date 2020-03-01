Authorities Identify Victim in Lawrence Shooting
Authorities say Alan Jimenez, 23, of Lawrence, was shot and killed early Sunday morning. A female victim is in stable condition.
-
Staff Member at Pawtucket School Has State’s First Presumptive Positive Case of CoronavirusRhode Island public health officials say they’ve identified the state’s first positive case of the new COVID-19 virus. The Rhode Island Department of Health announced Sunday the unidentifi...
-
Brady, Edelman at Syracuse Game With Jimmy FallonThe New England Patriots star, who is set to become a free agent for the first time in his career on March 18, was spotted hanging out in New York with teammate Julian Edelman and “Tonight Show” host ...
-
Forecast: Partly Cloudy, Isolated FlurryTonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated flurry. Lows in the teens and 20s. Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 50. Tuesday: Morning showers. Warm afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
-
Chilly, But Sun Across Region; Warmer Temps on the Way
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Isolated flurry. Lows in the teens and 20s.
Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 50.