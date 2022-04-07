Boston Prepares to Host 2022 NCAA Frozen Four

The battle for the top prize in men’s college hockey gets underway Thursday evening at Boston's TD Garden in the city's eighth time hosting the national championship.

There are no New England teams in this year’s NCAA tournament, so a lot of people will be coming in from out of town. With the Frozen Four taking place over three-days, that’s good news for local businesses.

The pandemic put a damper on the economy with fans shut out from attending games or events over the last couple of years. People who make their living around the Garden said they were looking forward to the added business.

Greater Boston’s tourism and hospitality industry is taking a massive hit because of COVID-19. Martha Sheridan, president and CEO of The Greater Boston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau talks about the impact and shares details about what you can and cannot do at the moment.

”There aren’t any New England teams that are in it," said Nolan Hamilton of Hurricane’s at the Garden. "So what we have is more Midwest teams that are going to be traveling over with families, coaching staffs, scouts friends things like that. So there’ll probably be more coming to this area than is there was a team like BU, BC, Lowell.”

Thursday night’s matchups include Michigan vs. Denver at 5 p.m., followed by Minnesota State against Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. The national championship game will take place Saturday night.