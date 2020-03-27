recipe

Easy 5 Ingredient Chili Recipe

Are you stuck at home? Well Maria Sansone is showing us how to change up the menu with this quick and delicious meal.

By Maria Sansone

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Ingredients:

1 lb of ground beef (80/20)

1 can Kidney Beans (and/or black beans, drained)

1 can Diced Tomatoes (Fire Roasted or Italian Style)

V8 Juice =

Chili Powder (go crazy!)

Directions:

  1. Brown 1 lb. Ground Beef (80/20)or Ground Turkey 
  2. In the same pot add about 2-3 cups V8 Juice 
  3. Add 1 - 2 cans Kidney Beans/ Black Beans
  4. Add 1 can Diced Tomatoes 
  5. Cover the top with chili powder (go crazy!)
  6. Bring to a boil. Turn heat down & simmer for at least 1 hour. 
  7. BOOM! Dinner is served! 
  8. Top with hot sauce, shredded cheddar, sour cream, chopped scallions. (optional)

