Easy 5 Ingredient Chili Recipe

Ingredients:
1 lb of ground beef (80/20)
1 can Kidney Beans (and/or black beans, drained)
1 can Diced Tomatoes (Fire Roasted or Italian Style)
V8 Juice
Chili Powder (go crazy!)
Directions:
- Brown 1 lb. Ground Beef (80/20)or Ground Turkey
- In the same pot add about 2-3 cups V8 Juice
- Add 1 - 2 cans Kidney Beans/ Black Beans
- Add 1 can Diced Tomatoes
- Cover the top with chili powder (go crazy!)
- Bring to a boil. Turn heat down & simmer for at least 1 hour.
- BOOM! Dinner is served!
- Top with hot sauce, shredded cheddar, sour cream, chopped scallions. (optional)