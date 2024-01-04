New England snow maps: How the winter storm is tracking Saturday-Sunday

It's the talk of the town: A storm that's shaping up to be the Boston area's first major snowmaker in two years.

But how much snow will fall across Massachusetts, and when, remains up in the air. As of Thursday afternoon, our model showed some areas getting 8-12 inches, with others getting less than 1.

Among the factors that will decide where and when snow falls are the path the storm takes and air and water temperatures.

For anyone wondering when to plan to stay home this weekend — and when to break out the sleds — here's the track of the storm from our in-house model as of Thursday afternoon:

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston A map forecasting the path a snow-making storm is expected to take Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7, 2024, across Boston, Massachusetts and New England.

NBC10 Boston A map forecasting the path a snow-making storm is expected to take Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7, 2024, across Boston, Massachusetts and New England.

NBC10 Boston A map forecasting the path a snow-making storm is expected to take Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7, 2024, across Boston, Massachusetts and New England.

NBC10 Boston A map forecasting the path a snow-making storm is expected to take Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7, 2024, across Boston, Massachusetts and New England.

NBC10 Boston A map forecasting the path a snow-making storm is expected to take Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 6-7, 2024, across Boston, Massachusetts and New England.

You'll be able to track the storm with our interactive radar on the NBC10 Boston app all weekend.

The snow, sludge, and salt can be tough on your shoes in the winter. Luckily, Leslie Bateman, co-founder of Coblrshop, has a few tips to keep your kicks in good shape.n