Bright and sunny start to the weekend

There’s plenty of sun both days, but Sunday appears to be the brightest.

By Meteorologist Matt Noyes

Weekend is here, and the weather is straightening out.

There’s plenty of sun both days, but Sunday appears to be the brightest. Lingering clouds will blot out some of the sun today – especially on Cape Cod & the Islands -  but we’re at least partly sunny at times.

Sea breezes at the coast keep temps in the upper 70s along the water, but elsewhere, it’s another day in the 80s. Ditto for Sunday, with a nice slide into lower humidity.

We’ll see the muggy air return by Monday and Tuesday, and both days feature another storm threat.

Our biggest concern is Tuesday for the possibility of severe weather. Although it’s still too early to pin down the timeframe and primary threats (wind, hail, torrential rain, tornadoes), we’ve seen this setup before this summer.

The upper atmosphere is primed for plenty of energy and lift. Stay weather aware both Monday and Tuesday.

While next week will have its wet days (another round is possible late week), there are some dry times too. Midweek looks good, and highs on most days will remain in the 80s.

Enjoy the weekend and stay safe at the beaches!

See active severe weather alerts here.

