Clouds Linger But Warmer Temperatures to Arrive for First Part of Weekend

Clouds will hang around the northeast throughout the next several days, but we keep the forecast pretty dry.

Milder temperatures are also expected tonight into tomorrow as our south, southwest breeze pushes the milder air in. Overnight lows won't be nearly as cold as last night -- in the 20s far north, 30s to around 40 south.

Warmer air heads in Friday even with the mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 50s to low 60s. This will be a nice end to a cooler work week and a nice break from that brutal cold on Wednesday.

More seasonable temperatures stick around for Saturday with highs in the upper 50s, then by Sunday, we fall to the upper 40s as a system approaches from the Midwest. This system will be mostly warm so we expect rain as opposed to a mix or snow.

With the onset of this precipitation Sunday night, the mountains will see a brief period of a wintry mix, then changing to a chilly rain. The showers head out late in the day, and some mountain upslope snow showers will linger while everyone else dries out. Temperatures will fall as the day goes on.

Cooler air arrives Tuesday and Wednesday as we keep it dry. Wednesday into Thanksgiving, we have a system heading through New England. This brings us again mostly a rain event with scattered showers Wednesday night through midday on Thanksgiving.

Our exclusive NBC10 Boston forecast model has over a 50% chance for rain on Thursday, which has increased in the last couple of days. However, there is plenty of time for things to shift again since we are still a week away. Temperatures have been consistently in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees for both Thanksgiving and Black Friday.