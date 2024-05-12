Cloudy Mother's Day in New England with possible isolated showers

Expect a cloudy Mother’s Day with limited chances of rain, though there's a possibility of a spotty shower in the afternoon. Most areas will likely remain dry as temperatures rise to the upper 50s.

Warmer days are coming on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level ridge builds over the eastern US. Monday, temperatures climb into the upper 60s. Tuesday, the warm up continues with highs in the 70s.

Clouds will build as the next system approaches, ushering in rain chances. Tuesday evening, showers begin leading into a wet Wednesday. Rain totals midweek have the potential to exceed 1 inch with the rain wrapping up by dawn Thursday. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures return Thursday, with highs in the mid 60s.

Friday will be mainly dry and warmer, though clouds will return ahead of the potential for a few weekend rain chances.