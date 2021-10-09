Cloudy Weekend in New England, Sunshine Expected for Monday Marathon

After enjoying a great stretch of weather with above-average temperatures in the 70s, we’re brought back to the reality of New England weather changing on the fly as we kick off the long weekend.

A back door cold front slid through the region last night and will provide us with cooler temperatures today courtesy of an east/northeast breeze. A few showers and sprinkles can’t be ruled out from time to time, but no reason to cancel any outdoor plans! Highs reach the upper 50s to low 60s across the region.

Clouds dominate tonight's sky with scattered showers and sprinkles, diminishing overnight across southern areas, lows in the 50s. Fewer clouds cover over northern New England will allow temperatures to drop into the 30’s and 40s.

Sunday is looking a bit warmer, but we’ll still be dealing with lots of clouds south, more sunshine to the north. We’ll see the increasing chance for showers late into Sunday night as a developing system passes to our south. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 60s south, lows to mid 60s north.

Right now, it looks like the bulk of the showers will be out of here in time for the Boston Marathon on Monday with increasing afternoon sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s.