Cold, clear days, freezing temperatures by night

Our holiday weekend is keeping beautiful sunny skies along dry but cool conditions. A high pressure dominating the region should keep temperatures below average through early next week. Today’s brisk northwest winds keeps the “feels-like” temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Away from Cape Cod, we keep mostly clear skies and decreasing winds this evening into tonight which will attribute to a cold night and subfreezing temperatures.

Boston may see its first 32 degree mark tonight, otherwise, Monday morning with temperatures dipping colder inland with lows in the lower to mid 20s. Through Sunday afternoon, temperatures recover with full sun but don’t go above 45 in some spots. In the Cape Cod area, a few developing clouds offshore may keep temperatures slightly milder but with mostly cloudy conditions and the chance for a few sprinkles.

Another freezing morning is expected Monday with temperatures dipping as low as 24 in our suburbs and rising temperatures that afternoon along mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s Monday but a short-wave may enhance showers Monday night and Tuesday morning. Dry air, however, will predominate… limiting most shower activity. Dry conditions and below average temperatures will remain through Wednesday before a warm up takes us back to the upper 50s and 60s next Friday into Saturday.