Cold Wind Continues Before Stretch of Spring-Like Weather

The winter chill continues Friday and through the weekend as an area of low pressure, stuck and still spinning over Quebec, is responsible for our wind direction.

The cold air is trickling down into New England, so don't expect many changes over the next few days.

The wind really made it difficult to enjoy the outdoors, and Friday night, it stays breezy with gusts up to 30 mph (at least it won't be as windy as last night) with wind chills in the single digits north and in the teens south.

Upslope snow showers are still possible for the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and western Maine, with ski areas picking up between 1-3 inches of fresh snow. Jay Peak could get up to 6 inches due to waves of energy moving into the region.

Saturday will feature a blend of clouds and sun, especially over central and western New England, with a few snow showers possible all the way into southern New England as the wind begins to veer to the northwest. Accumulations will be fairly light. Highs will range between the 20s north and the 30s south, with wind chills in the teens to around 20.

High pressure will take control of the region Sunday under a mostly sunny sky and less wind, but it stays cool with highs in the 30s. Don't forget the sunscreen and lotion, as the airmass is pretty dry.

A warm front will allow clouds and temperatures to increase Monday with a slight chance for shower and even snow near the international border. Good news is this front will open the door to warmer air Tuesday with highs in the 40s north, 50s south.

This will be our first prolonged stretch of spring-like weather, with highs closer to 60 by Thursday, though rain showers return Thursday night into Friday before cooler air settles back in for next weekend, as seen in our First Alert 10-day forecast.