Coldest Air of Winter Arrives for Valentine’s Day

The messy mixture of rain and snow is leaving New England this afternoon, but a blast of cold air arrives in its wake.

Light rain and snow showers will continue off and on during the afternoon before skies partially clear and we dry out tonight.

Temperatures will dip into the single digits above and below zero across northern New England by Friday morning, with 20s in much of southern New England.

During the day on Valentine's Day sunshine won't be enough to boost our temperatures. We'll basically hold steady, if not slip a bit, over the course of the day. It will feel cooler when the wind blows.

Friday night plans will be even colder. In fact, some cities and towns across New England will have the coldest weather of the winter.

In Boston, temperatures will be around 10, with single digits in most of the suburbs by early Saturday morning. Northern New England will drop well below zero.

Light winds, plenty of sunshine, and afternoon temperatures in the 20s will make for a nice recovery, especially on the ski slopes.

Sunday brings a mixture of sun and clouds with highs back in the 40s for many. There may be a few flurries across far northern New England.

Next week looks fairly quiet with the exception of Tuesday and early Wednesday. That's when our next storm moves through with a wintry mix.