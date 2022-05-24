Cool Air, Mostly Dry Through Thursday

We’ve settled into some very comfortable air. This streak will continue through the mid/end of the week before the humidity creeps back into the picture Friday.

It’s one thing to be comfortable, it’s quite another to be cool. Unfortunately, the clouds this morning will make for a cooler start to the day. Afternoon at the coast isn’t much warmer with an ongoing sea breeze. Highs struggle to make it to 60. While tomorrow sees us push for the mid and upper 60s, we’re still battling the sea breezes.

A sprawling high pressure system is to thank for this fresh, new airmass. It will command the temperatures and wind direction in the coming days. On the backside, it gives us a surge of warmer air on Friday and fuels the storms in the afternoon.

While these storms aren’t expected to be severe here in eastern Massachusetts late evening/overnight on Friday, we’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for severe weather in western New England by afternoon. There will be plenty of energy to fuel them and the heat will be making a comeback.

The holiday weekend still looks like a winner with less humidity and plenty of sun! Beach days are possible each afternoon, but Monday could be the prize winner as the heat tries to make a cameo.