forecast

Dry and sunny Saturday before an even warmer Sunday

While the sea breeze will take over the coasts on the second half of the afternoon today, highs are still climbing into the upper 70s east with low 80s inland.

By Tania Leal

NBC Universal, Inc.

We’re enjoying a great weekend as drier air keeps working its way through the course of the day, our frontal boundary crosses south and gets rid of the clouds later today with increasing sunshine and mild temperatures.

The temperatures grow milder this Sunday with drier air in place and ample sunshine. A few high clouds might stick around through the upper levels in the atmosphere Sunday but the forecast is still bright and warm with temperatures reaching the mid-80s inland.

Humidity returns early in the week, Monday afternoon offering showers and storms into Tuesday.

Biggest concern for Tuesday could be the potential for severe weather.

The upper levels of the atmosphere will likely carry a good amount of energy which may cause lifting in the atmosphere and some locally strong storms that may enhance the threat for wind damage, hail and heavy rain.

Otherwise, Wednesday afternoon clears things up with temperatures rebounding to the mid and upper 80s inland.

Mild air remains through Thursday but the chance of rain and storms will come back Friday into early next weekend. We’re still a far way ahead for which things may still change.

Temperatures overall trend to remain at or slightly above average through the end of the 10-day forecast.  

This article tagged under:

forecastMassachusettsBostonstormslive radar
