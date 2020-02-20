February Feel Before Spring-Like Weekend

Chilly air remains locked in place across New England today, with daytime temperatures held in the 20s and 30s. A few lake effect snow flurries are reaching us, too, blowing all the way across New York from the Great Lakes.

Tonight will be cold again, with mostly clear skies. Lows by morning will drop to either side of zero in northern New England, with single digits and teens above zero in southern New England.

Friday brings more sunshine with highs in the 20s to near 30 again.

High pressure, ensuring nice weather, remains the dominant weather feature this weekend but temperatures will start to climb. We'll be in the 40s on Saturday, and closer to 50 in some spots by Sunday.

We stay mild on Monday as we wait for our next storm to arrive. That doesn't get here until Tuesday, as we see it right now, and it looks to arrive with mostly rain.

A second storm will arrive around Thursday of next week and may bring more of a wintry mix to New England.