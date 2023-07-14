FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding, strong storms, wind gusts threaten New England on Friday

Our heavy rain threat and thunderstorm threat will continue through this weekend.

After a round of heavy rain from thunderstorms Friday morning, we picked up around half an inch to an inch of rainfall in Massachusetts, and a swath of 2.5 inches of rain just north of Hartford.

As new storms and showers develop Friday, we have another elevated threat for some flash flooding, and river flooding. There is also an isolated severe storm threat with some damaging wind gusts, and small hail. This is why we continue with a First Alert day. The storms fizzle after sunset. But overnight, some isolated storms continue to hang around as a frontal boundary has stalled out.

Another round of storms rolls through for Saturday morning in southeastern New England. There will be afternoon breaks for sun to boost temps into the 80s with a soupy airmass. But the pop up storms will be around through sunset. Though, the rain won’t be as widespread as on Sunday.

Clouds, showers, storms and cooler temperatures will be around on Sunday as we continue to see this unsettled pattern. The Weather Prediction Center has most of the northeast with either an elevated to high threat for flash flooding.

About 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible throughout the day and this will enhance our chance for flash flood warnings and river flooding through early next week. We have issued a First Alert for Sunday due to the heavy rain. The rain and storms linger for only part of Monday and Tuesday.

Midweek Wednesday into Thursday there is perhaps a lull in rain for a brief time. Then the end of the week and next weekend, we have storm chances again.