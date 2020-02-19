Gusty Wind Brings in Chilly Air

Strong winds continue to bring in cooler air today, setting us up for a wintry end to the week.

Overnight the winds will dial back a bit, but gusts 20-30 mph will still be common. With a mostly clear sky expect lows in the teens and 20s in southern New England, with single digits and teens in northern New England.

Thursday brings a mixture of sun and clouds to New England, with a few isolated flurries. Highs will be in the 20s to near 30 for many.

By Friday sunshine is back, and the chilly air sticks around. Highs will again be in the 20s to near 30.

This weekend brings a nice change. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 with partly cloudy skies. It will feel like spring! Skiing and riding will be great in the mountains too, between the mild air and fresh snow from this week.

Our next storm holds off until next week. It will arrive Monday into Tuesday, mostly as rain as it looks now.

Another storm late week may arrive with colder air, inviting more of a wintry mix for New England.