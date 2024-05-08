Here's why it's chilly and rainy the next few days in New England

We have returned to a chilly, cloudy, onshore weather patterns across New England for the rest of this week and through the weekend. But why?

Our jet stream is very zonal, which means it's positioned flow is west to east. As opposed to an amplified jet stream, which means flowing north to south with troughs and ridges.

When the jet stream is more amplified, we see warmer air building into the northeast as a ridge builds. But we don't see that in the forecast until maybe next week.

In the meantime, there is also an approaching upper-level closed low and cool pool of air aloft. While at the surface, we have a continued onshore flow from a series of backdoor fronts.

So, the coast remains chilly in the 40s by Friday, and more 50s for the start to Mother's Day weekend.

Keep in mind that our normal high in Boston this time of the year is 64 and we won't be close to that until Sunday or Monday.

The jet stream becomes more amplified early next week and that means more of a southerly flow. But don't get too excited. The wind may not be strong enough to hold off a developing sea breeze each afternoon in the sunshine.

Hang in there. If you're longing for summer-like heat in Boston, you'll have to go inland or just wait a bit longer.