Humidity Moves Into New England, Bringing Possible Showers and Thunderstorms

A top-ten day turns into a top-ten sunset and evening. It's a rare treat to have such warmth with not too humid or too windy weather.

Higher humidity moves into New England with a warm front tonight. Showers and thunderstorms are possible late tonight and early tomorrow before sunshine breaks through by late morning and midday.

The combination of warm air and the emerging sun will push temperatures into the 80s again tomorrow, but with increased humidity, it's less comfortable working and playing outdoors.

Clouds rebuild in the afternoon with a chance of storms tomorrow afternoon and into Saturday, with highs again in the 80s.

A cold front Saturday afternoon brings a shift in the wind and a change in the air by Saturday evening, with much less humid and more comfortable air arriving for a much cooler Sunday. We can expect pleasant air with a low chance that puffy, fair-weather cumulus clouds could yield an afternoon shower here and there with onshore wind at the beaches.

Comfortable air starts next week, also locking in dry weather, until warmth, humidity and a chance for scattered showers and thunder rises again for the second half of the week. Perhaps it will depart in time for next weekend in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.