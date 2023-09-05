Man arrested in Mattapan nightclub shooting to appear in court

A man arrested in a Mattapan nightclub shooting that sent people running for their lives early Monday morning is expected to face a judge in Dorchester District Court on Tuesday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Regan Feliz will be brought to court for an arraignment on the weapons charges he faces, after the shooting at Macumba Latina Club on River Street.

Police arrested 29-year-old Regan Feliza, of Jamaica Plain, after two people were shot inside a Mattapan nightclub.

Two people ended up getting shot at around 12:30 a.m. Monday, and they are both expected to recover.

As people ran out of the club, a witness told officers, who were already at that location responding to complaints about illegally parked cars, where the shooters went. Police began to chase them on foot.

"Someone was running toward our way behind someone, saying 'Drop the gun, drop the gun, drop the gun,' so I didn't drop my cigarette," one witness said. "I ran in the building. Plus, also I was worried about if anything had shattered the windows where I work."

Police caught up to one of the suspected shooters, identified as Regan Feliz, who was allegedly carrying a gun in his waistband.

The other shooter was said to have dropped a gun and got away.