Monday starts off chilly, but temps warm up in the afternoon

As clear skies are overhead, there is a chill to the air Monday, but it's a seasonable spring day. Very fitting as Earth Day is celebrated across the globe.

Earth Day pre-dates the Environmental Protection Agency, and first celebrated in 1970. It was first put forth by Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson, and done to mark the importance of clean air, in lieu of the lack of government regulation.

High temperatures are near the upper 50s and low 60s. The winds are northwest around 10 to 15 miles an hour.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Monday and Tuesday are those back and forth days where you'll have to dress in layers with chilly mornings, but warm afternoons. The feels like temperature is near freezing Tuesday morning, but afternoon temperatures are to 62° in Boston. Normal for this time of year is 59°.

Wednesday will bring wet weather, with scattered and broken showers as a weak front is overhead. The rainfall amounts aren't too impressive, with most only picking up half an inch, if not less. It'll likely be dry much of the week with low humidity, but breezy winds, so if you're burning outdoors, please exercise heightened caution.

Gusty winds can spread fires much faster. The pattern stays relatively calm with rain chances at bay.

The noticeable change next week and for the final few days of April (and to start May) will be even warmer days in store, in the 60s to 70s.