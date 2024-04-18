Much cooler temperatures Thursday, with scattered rain

Temperatures are in reverse Thursday as the cool easterly wind blows off the chilly ocean. Although the bottom dropped out Wednesday along the coast, Thursday isn't much better.

Highs will only make the mid/upper 40s. Elsewhere, we’re not much better off. Low 50s will be the order of the day. This will be the chilliest day we'll see over the next few.

Showers are another matter. They're struggling to move into eastern Massachusetts with all the dry air in place.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Some will eventually fight through, but they'll be scattered and very light. Most diminish Thursday night as the drier air wins out.

Friday is both milder (slightly) and drier in the sense that some sun should poke through the clouds. Highs will bounce back to the 50s at the coast and low 60s elsewhere.

Once again, the weekend is shaping up to be fairly decent. We'll have some leftover warmth on Saturday to boost us well into the 60s. A sharp front will approach in the afternoon, triggering a couple of widely scattered showers.

Sunday returns to full sun, but the temperatures fall back to the 60-degree range with a steady breeze.

Dry weather rolls into new week with a slow moderation in temperatures through the middle of the week.