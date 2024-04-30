Rain and thunderstorm threat continues through Tuesday

Morning showers were heavy hitters with thunderstorms early this morning.

Monday's warmed remained in the atmosphere Tuesday morning, and stayed untapped, and brought more energy to the morning's rain.

Another opportunity for thunderstorms will arise midway through the day, as temperatures sit near 52°. An onshore east wind won't bring much relief from the day's chill.

Late into the evening, a third and final push of rain will bring an occasional thunderstorm threat deeper into the night around 10 p.m., and lasting through Wednesday morning around 5 a.m.

Temperatures Tuesday night will still in the mid-50s, and Wednesday will be in the mid-50s again. Warmth is so close to our grips, and down the Interstate 95 corridor in New York, New Jersey and the Mid-Atlantic states with several summer-like days in the 80s and near 90°.

For New England, our warm up is delayed until Thursday. We'll be back in the 60s to near 70 by the end of the week. So, goes the season of spring — there's an ebb and flow nature to the forecast.