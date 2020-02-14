Nice Weekend Follows Cold Valentine’s Day

Some of the coldest air of the winter is seeping out of Canada and into New England this Valentine's Day.

Daytime highs will stay stuck in the single digits across far northern New England, with 20s in southern New England.

A gusty northwest wind will make it feel even colder.

The wind settles down tonight and skies stay clear, allowing temperatures to dip even more.

By morning expect lows in the teens below zero in northern New England, with single digits above zero in much of southern New England. This will get us close to some of the coldest weather we’ve seen all winter.

Sunshine on Saturday, and a light southwest wind, will allow temperatures to rebound nicely during the day. We'll top out in the 20s to near 30. For some parts of New England that will be a nearly 40-degree temperature climb over the course of the day.

Sunday is even warmer with highs in the 40s, and a few extra clouds. There will also be a few flurries in the mountains as a weak front passes by.

That drops our temperatures a bit on Monday for Presidents Day, but we'll stay sunny.

Our next storm arrives on Tuesday, and that looks to follow a similar pattern to much of this season. That means although we may start with snow or a wintry mix, we'll likely flip over to rain in many spots.

The rest of the vacation week looks quiet.