Pleasant Fall Weather in New England; Ian Closes in on Florida

As Ian makes its move in Florida, the pattern is a little discombobulated across the Eastern Seaboard. Granted, we are in a good spot in the coming days with sunshine and seasonable temps, we have a lot of questions on the forecast for the upcoming weekend.

Our guidance would suggest a few showers *could* make it up here from the remnants of Ian, but the pattern is suggesting otherwise. Essentially, as the storm moves up the Eastern Seaboard, it splits in two. One part moves out over the Atlantic, while the other sits back over the Appalachian mountains. Dry air coming from the north is preventing the rain from moving into New England. This “wall” of dry air insures that Saturday stays dry - and a good part of Sunday too. The question becomes whether it will hold back any advancing rain late Sunday, Monday or Tuesday, because the second half of the storm over the Appalachians will still be trying to fling wet weather our way.

This may be a case where the dry air wears down the storm and by the time it mounts a final assault, there isn’t anything left. Death by attrition, essentially. It’s a convincing argument, and one I’m leaning toward into early next week.

In the meantime, enjoy the semi-mild days and cool mornings. Fall foliage is coming in nicely across northern New England and some spritzes of color can be found closer to home too.