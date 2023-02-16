Potential for Record Breaking Heat Before Winter Weather Returns

It’s a record-setting afternoon, highs today are stepping to the 60s in Conn., RI and southeastern Mass. While we got to enjoy a dry first half, our evening sees showers pushing east in scattered form. A more varied precipitation will be seen tomorrow as a cold front pushes south early and produces snow in the mountains, freezing rain/sleet in southern NH & VT and rain in southern New England mid early and mid-afternoon. If this system lingers long enough through the evening, our cold front may allow some snow in parts of Mass. that will provide a quick dusting before our system exits. 6-10 inches of snow may finish in the crown of Maine by Friday night.

The same system that’s extending into the northeast today has been clashing temperatures in our central country which has been rising instability and generating severe thunderstorms as well as tornado warnings in the Lower Midwest. The Ohio River has been keeping an eye on more rain and thunderstorm formation along with strong wind gusts. While this activity will weaken as it nears New England, the chance of a thunderstorm or two is not ruled out of the question for western New England will the aid of daytime heating Friday.

In regards to temperatures, these will crash down Friday night into Saturday morning with possible wind chills in the single digits in northern New England and teens in central New England. After that, sunshine will play a role in helping temperatures go up to the lower 40s Saturday afternoon. Sunday welcomes milder temperatures but increasing clouds. The chance of showers returns Sunday night into Monday morning. A more unsettled weather pattern will take over much of Next week with dropping temperatures through the 5-day progress. We’ll start with highs in the 50s and end our work with temperatures in the 40s and the chance for more snow!