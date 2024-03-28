Rain continues Thursday ahead of a warmer, drier Easter weekend

We're back underneath downpours for the day, as a stalling weather system hangs around. So far, most of the rain has been lighter through the early morning hours, but we'll expect downpours to become greater by the early afternoon.

The rainfall rates aren't too steep, so while there will be puddles on the road, widespread flooding isn't expected to occur.

Most of the water level rise will put rivers and streams into minor flood stage. The flip side of the coin is that the day isn't too chilly. High temperatures sit in the upper 40s to 50s. By the day's end, lows aren't too drastic either, at roughly 40° overnight.

Friday morning brings a little improvement from the rain, with lingering showers through mid-morning. The sun will break out across western Massachusetts, and a decent sunset is anticipated Friday through central Massachusetts and Boston.

The day is windy, with gusts from the northwest at nearly 30 miles per hour.

Easter weekend, unlike most this month, is actually drying out. Nothing but sun is expected for Saturday with temperatures in the mid-50s. There will be passing clouds and a sprinkle possible for the south coast on Sunday, otherwise it's a warm and dry day.

The next impactful storm seems to be on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. While the storm is still forming, we're anticipating another wallop of wet weather, with snow mixed in through lower Connecticut River Valley in Vermont and northern New England.

Any wintery weather would be with elevation (around 1000' or higher). Otherwise, early calls for rain seem to be near 2 to 3 inches for rain totals around Boston and Essex County, though isolated pockets of 3 to 4 inches appear through Downeast Maine.