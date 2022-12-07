FIRST ALERT: Rainy Morning Commute to Bring Reduced Visibility, Slick Roads

Rain will continue throughout the day on Wednesday. The heaviest rainfall will be concentrated during the morning hours, with a slow tapering of rain during the afternoon.

High temperatures will be very mild in the lower 50’s. Wednesday night, skies will slowly clear, and temperatures remain mild in the lower 40’s. Thursday looks very pleasant. A mostly sunny sky, with highs around 50.

Colder air arrives on Friday. Highs are in the lower 40’s with a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday is mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance for drizzle near the coast, highs around 40. A brief period of light snow or showers is possible on Sunday, little or no snow accumulation is likely. Highs in the upper 30’s.