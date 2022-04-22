Saturday Will Be Sunny and Mild, Then Clouds Will Build Ahead of Cooler Sunday

Friday evening, our temperatures will fall to the 40s and 50s with a clear sky and a slowly diminishing wind from the north-northwest.

Later at night, we will drop to the 40s and 30s with a clear sky -- great for star gazing, but not so great for early-season flower blooms, since we will see frost again in the suburbs.

This weekend is shaping up to be split again. Saturday is the better day of the two, as we see early sun, increasing afternoon clouds and highs in the 50s to 60s. Sea breezes develop at the coast and that keeps temperatures in the 50s there.

High pressure over eastern Canada pushes a front backwards Saturday night into Sunday, into western New England and as far west as the Adirondacks. This means Sunday, we'll see clouds, some showers along the front and an onshore flow keeping temperatures very cool, in the 40s and 50s.

High pressure dominates on Monday, so we'll see a slightly brighter day with highs back around 60 degrees.

A slow-moving cold front heads in for Tuesday, and that will bring in scattered rain. The off-and-on showers continue through midweek as an upper-level low seems to cut off. This means a repeated pattern of cool temperatures in the 50s, showers, drizzle and clouds, perhaps through the end of next week. Stay tuned for updates!