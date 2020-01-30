Storm Brushes by Region Saturday

It finally feels like winter around New England, with seasonably cool temperatures and lots of sunshine.

Skies stay partly cloudy tonight with lows in the single digits and teens north, and teens and 20s south.

Friday brings more quiet weather, with clouds slowly bleeding in, and temperatures back above average. Many will reach the 40s across southern New England, with 30s in northern New England.

The storm we've been watching for the weekend is still set to track offshore. It will pass close enough to New England to bring lots of clouds on Saturday, with some sporadic light rain and snow showers. This will not be enough to warrant changes to any plans.

The storm pulls away on Sunday, with a mixture of sun and clouds developing and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A few flurries may fly in ski country.

Next week starts mild, with temperatures close to 50, and then things turn more active.

A spot shower is possible Tuesday, with a better chance of either rain or snow showers Wednesday and Friday.