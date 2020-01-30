forecast

Storm Brushes by Region Saturday

By Meteorologist Michael page

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It finally feels like winter around New England, with seasonably cool temperatures and lots of sunshine.

Skies stay partly cloudy tonight with lows in the single digits and teens north, and teens and 20s south.

Friday brings more quiet weather, with clouds slowly bleeding in, and temperatures back above average. Many will reach the 40s across southern New England, with 30s in northern New England.

The storm we've been watching for the weekend is still set to track offshore. It will pass close enough to New England to bring lots of clouds on Saturday, with some sporadic light rain and snow showers. This will not be enough to warrant changes to any plans.

Africa Jan 25

‘This Is Huge’: Locust Swarms Destroy Crops in East Africa

Trump Jan 23

Trump Rollback Could Leave Waterways Vulnerable to Pollution

The storm pulls away on Sunday, with a mixture of sun and clouds developing and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A few flurries may fly in ski country.

Next week starts mild, with temperatures close to 50, and then things turn more active.

A spot shower is possible Tuesday, with a better chance of either rain or snow showers Wednesday and Friday.

This article tagged under:

forecast
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us