Weather

Storm to bring heavy snow, wind and coastal flooding to southern New England Tuesday

Astronomical high tide will be paired with the push of water 1 to 3 ft on top of high tide. When all is said and done, 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected for most of the commonwealth. Lower totals for areas south 3 to 5inches likely along Cape Cod

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mild Monday ahead of a potent nor'easter that will be bringing heavy snow, wind and coastal flood potential for Tuesday.

By Tuesday's morning commute, whiteout conditions are likely. Very difficult morning travels that will bleed into the afternoon. This is across the region. Winds will gust above 30 miles per hour, with up to 55 mph gusts along the coast.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

By the afternoon, snow will begin to ease and winds begin to shift. Some snow will stay steady through the evening. Early afternoon will bring in the risk for at least minor coastal flooding from the New Hampshire coast to the Cape.

Astronomical high tide will be paired with the push of water 1 to 3 feet on top of high tide. When all is said and done, 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected for most of the Commonwealth. Lower totals for areas south 3 to 5 inches likely along Cape Cod. 

The rest of the week will be colder, with highs in the 30s and lows in the upper teens and 20s. Mainly dry for Wednesday and Thursday before our next system comes in on Friday.

More weather-related news

forecast Feb 10

Warm Saturday before snowstorm hits early next week

Weather Feb 5

Why is the U.S. power grid so vulnerable during cold snaps?

forecast Feb 10

Warm weekend before snowstorm hits New England next week

This article tagged under:

Weather
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us