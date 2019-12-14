Weather

Temperatures Drop Sunday Before Snow Breaks Out Monday Night

Temperatures were remarkably warm on Saturday but it wasn't a very nice start to the weekend

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Heavy rain, coastal flooding and gusty winds – it wasn’t a very nice start to the weekend.

Temperatures were remarkably warm. Boston missed 60 by a couple of degrees, but Norwood, Providence, Taunton, New Bedford and Plymouth all climbed into the 60s.

Most areas received 1.5 inches to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. The tidal gauge in Boston Harbor reached 13.08’, which is the highest level since January.

Weather Stories

Weather 3 hours ago

Soggy Start to Weekend

Weather 9 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Rainy, Windy Saturday in New England

Temperatures will drop through the day on Sunday. Winds will be feisty out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with some gusts surpassing 40 mph. Most of the day with be dry except for a few mountain snow showers. 

Colder weather returns Monday with high temperatures in the 30s. Snow will break out Monday night and turn to rain along the coast by Tuesday morning. It’s possible that we could see a plowable snow north of the Pike. Tuesday morning could be a slow drive to work and school.

Once that storm system departs, it will turn significantly colder by the end of the week. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper 20s for most.

Through the weekend temperatures only moderate gradually. Our next chance for wintry precipitation will be late next weekend and early next week. Stay tuned. 

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecast
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts US & World Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary Sports
Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us