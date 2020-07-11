new england tornado

Tornado Touches Down in Maine, First of 2020 in New England

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

New England’s 2020 tornado drought ended Saturday.

There was a confirmed tornado north west of Sebago Lake in Maine.

This is the first tornado in New England of the season.

As Fay departed, we were left with significant amounts of directional windshear. This increased the threat of damaging winds and an isolated tornado today. 

The rating of this tornado was an EF-0 with winds of 80 MPH. The path length was 4.8 miles long, starting in Hiram and ending in Sebago. 

On average, Maine will see two tornadoes every year.

