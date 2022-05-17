New Hampshire

Video Appears to Show Tornado Touch Down in Charlestown, NH

Wes Carter's dashcam captured video of what appeared to be a tornado in Charlestown, New Hampshire, around 6:30 p.m. Monday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Video taken Monday evening shows what appears to be a tornado touching down in Charlestown, New Hampshire.

The video was captured at 6:30 p.m. by Wes Carter's dashcam as he was driving just south of Claremont. Carter pulled his vehicle over and waited for the weather to clear before he continued driving. Once he did, several downed trees and powerlines were visible along the roadway.

There were no tornado warnings issued in the area Monday, but severe thunderstorms raced through New England Monday evening, spurring numerous warnings and watches -- including a severe thunderstorm warning that encompassed Claremont until 7:15 p.m.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC10 Boston meteorologist Pete Bouchard said often in New England, we see tornados low on the Fujita scale that touch down quickly and then move on.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed this was a tornado.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireCharlestowntornadoClaremontwes carter
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us