Video Appears to Show Tornado Touch Down in Charlestown, NH

Video taken Monday evening shows what appears to be a tornado touching down in Charlestown, New Hampshire.

The video was captured at 6:30 p.m. by Wes Carter's dashcam as he was driving just south of Claremont. Carter pulled his vehicle over and waited for the weather to clear before he continued driving. Once he did, several downed trees and powerlines were visible along the roadway.

There were no tornado warnings issued in the area Monday, but severe thunderstorms raced through New England Monday evening, spurring numerous warnings and watches -- including a severe thunderstorm warning that encompassed Claremont until 7:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Claremont NH, Lebanon NH and Newport NH until 7:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/kduFubmXTe — NWS Gray (@NWSGray) May 16, 2022

NBC10 Boston meteorologist Pete Bouchard said often in New England, we see tornados low on the Fujita scale that touch down quickly and then move on.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed this was a tornado.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.