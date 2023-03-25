Wintry Afternoon Throughout New England on Saturday

While we had been spoiled with mild and quiet conditions in the last few days, it was about time we had a face a winter afternoon. And you’ll likely notice the difference only by opening a window, picking up the newspaper this morning or walking your dog out; highs are in the 40s and the wind is making it feel like the 30s.

That chance for snow will continue to spread north northeast. Boston will only see rain as temperatures grow milder. Central New England will see a switchover from snow to sleet then rain. The wind, however, will gust over 30 mph today and do so again tomorrow, except we’ll see drier conditions tomorrow as the wind comes in out of the west.

Highs tomorrow remain in the lower 50s, sunny skies take over the south but the wind will be a nuisance for many as it gusts near 40 mph especially along the higher elevations.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This wind may increase the threat for fire weather in dry spots along the south with no snow cover.

Temperatures in the 10-day forecast go back to seasonal around Tuesday-Thursday but go back up to the 50s as we wrap the work week.

Precipitation chances may briefly clip the south on Monday night but could produce snow in the mountains on Wednesday with rain in the south.