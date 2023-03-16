Your St. Patrick's Day Forecast is Looking Lucky

The luck of the Irish is on our side on this year’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend! Overall we have a spring feel and mainly dry weather for all the festivities.

In past years we have had some extreme weather in Boston. In 1990 we had the warmest holiday on record with a high of 70. The coldest year was 1910 with 10 for a low. Then in 1968 it was the rainiest with 1.58” in the city. And in 1993 we had 3.1” of snow.

This time around we will see highs in the low 50s, increasing clouds and a few sprinkles late in the evening with overnight showers. The weekend brings some contrast between days. Saturday is sunny with highs around 50. Sunday is much cooler in the low 40s but with a northwest wind making it feel like about 30. This means parade goers will need to bundle up in some layers for the big parades in Southie and in Scituate.

If skiing is more your cup of “Irish tea,” the slopes are covered in feet of new natural snow from our last storm. Even some of southern New England’s ski areas picked up some snow. Temperatures will be very comfy on the slopes up north too with highs in the 40s the next couple days, only to cool a bit with some wind by Sunday. Far northern New England will see a coating-2” of snow in northern Maine, New Hampshire and northeast Vermont Friday afternoon through evening, then changing over to a mix and rain Friday night.