Weather Forecast Video

Sunny, Mild Saturday Before Easter
Forecast: Elevated Brush Fire Risk on FridayFriday: West wind gusting over 25mph, Red Flag warning in effect through 8 p.m. Highs in the 50s, wind chill in the 40s, mostly sunny. Friday Night: Partly cloudy, lows near 30 east, 20s inland. Wind ...
Breezy Weather on Friday, With Chill Through Easter SundayToday: Gusty wind, clouds & sun, elevated brush fire danger. Highs in the 50s, wind chill 40s. Overnight Tonight: Chilly, partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Saturday: Bright, cool, sea breezes. High...
Weather Forecast: Highs in the 50s
Thursday night: Rain departs southeast. Lows in the 40s. Friday: Sun and clouds, brisk wind. Highs in the 50s, wind chill 40s with wind gusts to 40 mph. Saturday: Sunny, highs around 50.
Weather Forecast: Lows in the 40sThursday evening: Scattered showers, partly sunny. Temperatures in the 70s inland, 60s coast, 50s Cape Ann and Cape Cod. Thursday night: Rain departs southeast. Lows in the 40s Friday: Sun and clouds,...