Weather Forecast Video

new england weather Apr 5

This Evening: Chilly and cloudy, raw-feeling breeze. Temps around 40°, wind chill 30s. Overnight Tonight: Passing showers, pockets of drizzle. Temperatures in the 40s. Thursday: Mostly cloudy with areas of AM fog, passing showers, then late day & evening rain/thunder. Highs in the 70s southwest, 60s for many, 50s north. Friday: Partly clo...