Weather Forecast Video

Sunny, Mild Saturday Before Easter

Today: Sunny, highs in the upper 40s, light northwest wind. Tonight: Mostly clear, lows in the 20s NW, low 30s closer to the shore. Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny easter Sunday. Cold AM. Afternoon in...

